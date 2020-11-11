Nearly 70% of Republicans Believe US Election Was Not 'Free and Fair' - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Almost 70 percent of Republicans are convinced that the US presidential election was not free or fair, a Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

All US major media outlets have projected Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede and has filed legal challenges in pivotal battleground states claiming voting irregularities.

The figure of 68 percent represents double the number of voters from the same party who believed before Election Day on November 3 that the result would not be free or fair, the pollster said in an article on Tuesday.

By contrast, 96 percent of Democrats who were asked told the same pollsters they were convinced of the fairness of the election process - a massive rise from the 52 percent of party voters who said that before the election.

However, a bipartisan majority of 69 percent - more than two-thirds - told the poll they believed the United States was now going in the wrong direction, the poll reported.