Nearly 70% of US Voters Say Politicians Raise Racial Issues Just to Win Elections - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Nearly 70 percent of US voters believe politicians raise racial issues simply to win elections, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Sixty-nine percent (69%) say they [politicians] raise racial issues just to be elected," the poll said.

Last week, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in an interview said African-Americans "ain't black" if they vote for President Donald Trump.

Just 19 percent believe politicians who campaign on racial issues are interested in helping minorities, the release added.

The poll also found 47 percent of voters think Democrats have done more historically for African-Americans than Republicans, compared with 28 percent who feel Republicans have done more. Nineteen percent think both parties have been about the same, according to the release.