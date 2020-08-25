UrduPoint.com
Nearly 70% Of Voters Back Trump's COVID-19 Executive Orders - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Nearly 70 percent of US voters support President Donald Trump's executive action to help provide some relief amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a new poll conducted by the Hill and HarrisX revealed.

68 percent of registered voters who responded to a survey approved Trump's executive orders while 32 percent disapproved, the poll figures published by The Hill showed on Tuesday.

In response to COVID-19, Trump recently signed executive orders, including a payroll tax break, expanded unemployment benefits, an extension of student loan deferments, and limits on evictions.

Trump took executive action after US lawmakers failed to reach a deal on another COVID-19 relief bill.

