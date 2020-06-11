Nearly 70 Patients Recover From COVID-19 Over Past Day In Transnistria - Response Center
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A total of 69 patients - up from yesterday's 15 - have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria), bringing the number of recoveries to 785, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.
The number of confirmed cases has risen by three - nearly the same as yesterday - to 1,042, the center said.
The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.