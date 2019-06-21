UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 70 People Asked For Medical Assistance After Tbilisi Rally - Ex-Health Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:10 AM

Nearly 70 People Asked for Medical Assistance After Tbilisi Rally - Ex-Health Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Nearly 70 people have sought medical assistance in the wake of a protest in central Tbilisi where the special forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko said on Friday.

"Thirty activists and 38 law enforcement officers have requested medical assistance. They are not in a serious condition," Sergeenko, who visited hospitals where those injured were brought, told reporters.

Sergeenko visited the hospitals alongside incumbent Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Sergeenko resigned last week to become the prime minister's adviser.

The demonstrations erupted on Thursday as protesters began rallying outside the parliament building against Russian participants of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi. Later on the same day, opposition joined the protesters, storming the building and calling on the government of step down.

The demonstration was dispersed in the early hours of Friday.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Prime Minister Protest Russia Parliament Tbilisi Same Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

4 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

4 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

4 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

4 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

5 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.