Nearly 70 People Asked for Medical Assistance After Tbilisi Rally - Ex-Health Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Nearly 70 people have sought medical assistance in the wake of a protest in central Tbilisi where the special forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko said on Friday.

"Thirty activists and 38 law enforcement officers have requested medical assistance. They are not in a serious condition," Sergeenko, who visited hospitals where those injured were brought, told reporters.

Sergeenko visited the hospitals alongside incumbent Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Sergeenko resigned last week to become the prime minister's adviser.

The demonstrations erupted on Thursday as protesters began rallying outside the parliament building against Russian participants of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi. Later on the same day, opposition joined the protesters, storming the building and calling on the government of step down.

The demonstration was dispersed in the early hours of Friday.