Nearly 70 People Evacuated Across Serbia Over River Flooding - Interior Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A state of emergency has been declared in eight municipalities across Serbia after days of heavy rain and snow caused flooding of local rivers, prompting evacuation of 67 people, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, a state of emergency is in place in the cities of Nis and Leskovac, as well as the municipalities of Zitoradja, Doljevac, Dimitrovgrad, Vlasotince, Gadzin Han and in some areas of the Prijepolje municipality.

"Employees of the interior ministry's emergency sector together with a special water rescue team have evacuated 67 people from flooded areas, including 32 people in Doljevac, 10 in Bela Palanka, eight in Bujanovac, six in Bojnik, four in Zlatokop near Vranje, three in Pirot, two in Leskovac, one in Dimitrovgrad, and one in Donja Trnava near Nis," the press release read.

The ministry earlier reported that about 10,680 households remain without electricity, with efforts being underway to urgently restore power supply. Rising water levels also threaten homes and infrastructure in the municipalities of Svrljig, Pirot and Bujanovac.

Along with Serbia, extreme weather conditions caused either floods or traffic disruptions in other Balkan countries including Albania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

