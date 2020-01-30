UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 70 Russians Stuck On Ship In Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:37 PM

Nearly 70 Russians Stuck on Ship in Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears - Embassy

A total of 67 Russian nationals are aboard the Italian Costa Crociere cruise company's ship docked near the port town of Civitavecchia due to the condition of passengers from China, a representative of the Russian embassy in Rome told reporters on Thursday, adding that an embassy worker will soon visit them

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A total of 67 Russian nationals are aboard the Italian Costa Crociere cruise company's ship docked near the port town of Civitavecchia due to the condition of passengers from China, a representative of the Russian embassy in Rome told reporters on Thursday, adding that an embassy worker will soon visit them.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that some 6,000 passengers of the Italian cruise ship were banned from disembarking near Rome after a Chinese couple came down with what is feared to be coronavirus. The ship was docked as virologists from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital tested the couple for the virus. They were reportedly isolated in a hospital ward after developing fevers and breathing problems.

"The embassy received from the shipowner the list of Russian citizens on board the Costa Smeralda ship. There are 67 people. According to the shipowner, the passengers are provided with food and whatever is necessary. In the near future, a diplomat from the embassy will arrive at the port to provide the necessary assistance to the Russians," the embassy representative said.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said that it had not received any complaints from the Russian nationals regarding the matter.

The coronavirus has already killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,700 others.

Related Topics

Russia China Company Visit Civitavecchia Rome Media From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

10 minutes ago

UNSC Should Endorse Berlin Results to Halt Foreign ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to construct 3.5km long new storm water ..

2 minutes ago

300MW power project to be completed in Gawadar: Ch ..

13 minutes ago

Surriya Mehboob appointed Member, Sindh Service Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.