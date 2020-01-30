Nearly 70 Russians Stuck on Ship in Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears - Embassy

A total of 67 Russian nationals are aboard the Italian Costa Crociere cruise company's ship docked near the port town of Civitavecchia due to the condition of passengers from China, a representative of the Russian embassy in Rome told reporters on Thursday, adding that an embassy worker will soon visit them

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A total of 67 Russian nationals are aboard the Italian Costa Crociere cruise company's ship docked near the port town of Civitavecchia due to the condition of passengers from China, a representative of the Russian embassy in Rome told reporters on Thursday, adding that an embassy worker will soon visit them.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that some 6,000 passengers of the Italian cruise ship were banned from disembarking near Rome after a Chinese couple came down with what is feared to be coronavirus. The ship was docked as virologists from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital tested the couple for the virus. They were reportedly isolated in a hospital ward after developing fevers and breathing problems.

"The embassy received from the shipowner the list of Russian citizens on board the Costa Smeralda ship. There are 67 people. According to the shipowner, the passengers are provided with food and whatever is necessary. In the near future, a diplomat from the embassy will arrive at the port to provide the necessary assistance to the Russians," the embassy representative said.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said that it had not received any complaints from the Russian nationals regarding the matter.

The coronavirus has already killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,700 others.