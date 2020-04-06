Nearly 70 Turkish Nationals Test Positive for COVID-19 on Greek Cruise Ship - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Close to 70 Turkish nationals among passengers of the stranded Eleftherios Venizelos cruise ship were diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be treated on board, the Turkish ambassador in Greece, Burak Ozugergin, told Hurriyet Daily news on Monday.

The ship is currently anchored off mainland Greece's coast, near Piraeus Harbor. It headed from Turkey to Spain in early March with 383 people aboard. Spain never let it dock due to coronavirus-related border restrictions, and Turkey and Greece also refused the vessel after the captain reported 119 suspected cases among passengers and crew.

The newspaper cited the ambassador as saying that Turkey had a total of 151 nationals and nine permanent residents aboard the Greek cruise ship. Those who have tested negative will disembark for a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Athens and then be evacuated back to Turkey on state-sponsored buses, the ambassador said.

According to the report, the caravan of buses will be protected by Greek police.

Turkey had initially let the ship dock but only for Turkish nationals to disembark, which the ship's captain reportedly refused to allow.