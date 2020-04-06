UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 70 Turkish Nationals Test Positive For COVID-19 On Greek Cruise Ship - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Nearly 70 Turkish Nationals Test Positive for COVID-19 on Greek Cruise Ship - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Close to 70 Turkish nationals among passengers of the stranded Eleftherios Venizelos cruise ship were diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be treated on board, the Turkish ambassador in Greece, Burak Ozugergin, told Hurriyet Daily news on Monday.

The ship is currently anchored off mainland Greece's coast, near Piraeus Harbor. It headed from Turkey to Spain in early March with 383 people aboard. Spain never let it dock due to coronavirus-related border restrictions, and Turkey and Greece also refused the vessel after the captain reported 119 suspected cases among passengers and crew.

The newspaper cited the ambassador as saying that Turkey had a total of 151 nationals and nine permanent residents aboard the Greek cruise ship. Those who have tested negative will disembark for a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Athens and then be evacuated back to Turkey on state-sponsored buses, the ambassador said.

According to the report, the caravan of buses will be protected by Greek police.

Turkey had initially let the ship dock but only for Turkish nationals to disembark, which the ship's captain reportedly refused to allow.

Related Topics

Police Turkey Hotel Athens Spain Greece March Border From

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

8 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

16 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

18 minutes ago

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

43 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

48 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar hands over 388 medicated kits to ICT ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.