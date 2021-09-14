Nearly 700 Ill, Aged Prisoners to Be Released in Mexico - Interior Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Mexican authorities will release a total of 682 ill or elderly inmates, as the president has promised, Mexican Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Tuesday.

In late July, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he was working on a decree on releasing inmates aged over 75, those with chronic diseases over 65, those who were tortured after arrest, and those who were waiting for a verdict for committing non-serious crimes for over ten years.

Over 94,000 people in Mexican jails are awaiting sentence, according to the president.

"Tomorrow (on September 15), the grant of rights (of release) for 682 inmates will go into effect," the minister told reporters.

Lopez added that 4,233 criminal cases are now being considered by courts and prosecutorial authorities. The cases will be worked on gradually so that prisoners will be released in orderly fashion.