UrduPoint.com

Nearly 700 Ill, Aged Prisoners To Be Released In Mexico - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Nearly 700 Ill, Aged Prisoners to Be Released in Mexico - Interior Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Mexican authorities will release a total of 682 ill or elderly inmates, as the president has promised, Mexican Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Tuesday.

In late July, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he was working on a decree on releasing inmates aged over 75, those with chronic diseases over 65, those who were tortured after arrest, and those who were waiting for a verdict for committing non-serious crimes for over ten years.

Over 94,000 people in Mexican jails are awaiting sentence, according to the president.

"Tomorrow (on September 15), the grant of rights (of release) for 682 inmates will go into effect," the minister told reporters.

Lopez added that 4,233 criminal cases are now being considered by courts and prosecutorial authorities. The cases will be worked on gradually so that prisoners will be released in orderly fashion.

Related Topics

Interior Minister July September Criminals

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological V ..

China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet

2 minutes ago
 Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police O ..

Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Plead 'Not Guilty' to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.