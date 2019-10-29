Nearly 700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Nearly 700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

"Over the past day, in total 689 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 178 people ([including] 52 women and 91 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 511 people ([including] 153 women and 261 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, seven internally displaced Syrian refugees have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.