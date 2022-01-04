UrduPoint.com

Nearly 740,000 Americans Left Without Power Amid Winter Storm - Outage Tracking Service

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Some 740,000 Americans residing eight US states are experiencing power outages after a winter storm hit the North-East of the United States, including the states of Virginia and Maryland and  the Washington metropolitan area, Poweroutage.us revealed.

The winter storm affected Virginia more than than the other states on Monday, leaving nearly 450,000 residents without electricity as of 4:30 p.m. ET (21:30 GMT), according to the portal.

More than 82,000 residents in North Carolina and 67,000 in Maryland are also without electricity, Poweroutage.

us data showed.

The Washington metropolitan area too was hit by the first snowfall in 2022, resulting in transportation disruptions at the Ronald Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and the Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport with hundreds of flights being canceled and delayed.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Washington metropolitan area, saying the total snow accumulations will be between five and ten inches.

