Nearly 744,000 Ukrainian Refugees Entered Romania Since February 24 - Authorities

MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Almost 744,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania since the start of the Russian military operation, according to data from the nation's authorities.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, until April 18, 2022, at 24.00 (21:00 GMT), 743,951 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," the press service of the country's border police reported.

Meanwhile, 359,904 Ukrainians have entered Germany, most of whom are women, children and the elderly, the German Ministry of Interior said on Twitter, citing police data.

According to the ministry, the actual number of refugees is likely to be higher, since not all the Ukrainians have registered with the police.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.