Nearly 75% Americans Concerned Over Energy Security - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Nearly three quarters of Americans are increasingly feeling insecure about energy availability, a Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

The survey showed 73 percent of American adults are worried about the availability and affordability of energy, a spike of 20 points from a year ago.

More than a third of Americans describe the energy situation as "very serious," up from 25 percent in 2018, a release accompanying the poll added.

Over half of Americans reckon the US will face a critical energy shortage in the next five years versus 32 percent of those who held this view in 2016, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted between March 1-15 among 1,010 adults and reflects the major February energy outage in Texas as millions of state residents found themselves without any energy during extremely cold weather conditions.