Nearly 75% of US Voters Believe Democracy 'Under Threat' - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Almost three quarters of US voters in the wake of last week's Capitol Hill riots believe that democracy in the United States is under threat, a Quinnipiac University survey revealed on Monday.

"Following last week's mob attack on the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress...

nearly three-quarters (74 percent) of voters say democracy in the United States is under threat," the pollster said.

A majority of voters, 56 percent, told Quinnipiac that they held President Donald Trump responsible for the storming of the Capitol, the release said - including 94% of Democrats and 17% of Republicans.

Some 52% say Trump should be removed from office, including 89% of Democrats and 10% of Republicans.