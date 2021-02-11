Nearly 750,000 Residents of Morocco Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Nearly 750,000 Moroccan residents have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the kingdom's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of vaccinated people is 746,116," the ministry said in its daily statistical review.

It did not specify whether it meant people who had received two doses of the vaccine, or those who had received at least one.