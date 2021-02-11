UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 750,000 Residents Of Morocco Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:50 AM

Nearly 750,000 Residents of Morocco Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Nearly 750,000 Moroccan residents have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the kingdom's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of vaccinated people is 746,116," the ministry said in its daily statistical review.

It did not specify whether it meant people who had received two doses of the vaccine, or those who had received at least one.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

7 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

6 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

6 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.