Nearly 76,000 vehicles registered in Turkiye in January

Over 75,800 road motor vehicles were registered in Turkiye during the first month of the year, marking a 15.7% rise annually, the country's statistical authority said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Over 75,800 road motor vehicles were registered in Turkiye during the first month of the year, marking a 15.7% rise annually, the country's statistical authority said on Wednesday.

The number of withdrawn road motor vehicles decreased by 23.4% to 2,962, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Cars accounted for more than 55.2% of all vehicles registered last month, followed by small trucks at 21.6% and motorcycles at 12.6%.

As of the end of January, the number of road motor vehicles registered in Turkiye totaled some 25.

3 million.

"Cars represented 54.3%, small trucks 16.3%, motorcycles 14.8%, tractors 8.0%, trucks 3.5%, minibuses 2.0%, buses 0.8% and special purpose vehicles 0.3%," according to TurkStat data.

Meanwhile, 467,240 road motor vehicles were handed over in the month, while cars constituted 64.9% of them. Road motor vehicles handed over are the used vehicles whose owners had changed through the notaries for one time or more.

Among newly registered 41,839 cars, Renault took the lion's share with 22.4%, followed by Fiat (15.7%) and Hyundai (8.7%).