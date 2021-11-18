Nearly 80 Belarussian Opposition Activists Entered Poland Over Past Day - Warsaw

Almost 80 Belarusian oppositionists entered Poland from Belarus over the past day, the spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard, Anna Michalska, said on Thursday

"We always help Belarusian opposition activists searching for help in Poland. Over the past 24 hours, 79 Belarusian activists entered Poland searching for help," Mikhalskaya told reporters.