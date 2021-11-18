UrduPoint.com

Nearly 80 Belarussian Opposition Activists Entered Poland Over Past Day - Warsaw

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Almost 80 Belarusian oppositionists entered Poland from Belarus over the past day, the spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard, Anna Michalska, said on Thursday

"We always help Belarusian opposition activists searching for help in Poland. Over the past 24 hours, 79 Belarusian activists entered Poland searching for help," Mikhalskaya told reporters.

