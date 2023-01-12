Nearly 80% of Europeans Say Brussels Partly to Blame for Energy Crisis - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Four in five Europeans say that the European Commission is at least partly to blame for the energy crisis that has rocked the bloc for more than a year, a survey by a Hungarian pollster showed on Wednesday.

The opinion poll, conducted by Szazadveg from October 13 to December 7, found that 79% believed Brussels had played a role in the energy price surge, up from 75% in early 2022.

Of the 38,000 adults polled in all EU member states and neighborhood countries, only 21% disagreed that the European Commission bore any blame for the crisis, down from 25% sampled between January 3 and February 14 of 2022.

Dissatisfaction with the EU's energy policy was the highest in Croatia and Greece (86% each) as well as Germany (85%), while in Hungary it stood at 65%. Denmark, at 60%, showed the least dissatisfaction.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.