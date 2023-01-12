UrduPoint.com

Nearly 80% Of Europeans Say Brussels Partly To Blame For Energy Crisis - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Nearly 80% of Europeans Say Brussels Partly to Blame for Energy Crisis - Poll

Four in five Europeans say that the European Commission is at least partly to blame for the energy crisis that has rocked the bloc for more than a year, a survey by a Hungarian pollster showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Four in five Europeans say that the European Commission is at least partly to blame for the energy crisis that has rocked the bloc for more than a year, a survey by a Hungarian pollster showed on Wednesday.

The opinion poll, conducted by Szazadveg from October 13 to December 7, found that 79% believed Brussels had played a role in the energy price surge, up from 75% in early 2022.

Of the 38,000 adults polled in all EU member states and neighborhood countries, only 21% disagreed that the European Commission bore any blame for the crisis, down from 25% sampled between January 3 and February 14 of 2022.

Dissatisfaction with the EU's energy policy was the highest in Croatia and Greece (86% each) as well as Germany (85%), while in Hungary it stood at 65%. Denmark, at 60%, showed the least dissatisfaction.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis European Union Germany Brussels Price Croatia Hungary Greece Denmark January February October December All From

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

12 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

12 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

17 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

17 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

17 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.