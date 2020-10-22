UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80% Of French Back Using Religious Caricatures For Teaching Freedom Of Expression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:38 PM

Nearly 80% of French Back Using Religious Caricatures for Teaching Freedom of Expression

Nearly 80 percent of French citizens are in favor of allowing teachers in schools to use religious-themed cartoons in classrooms as means of promoting freedom of expression in the wake of recent brutal killing of a teacher over caricatures on Islamic prophet Mohammad, the IFOP polling institute stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Nearly 80 percent of French citizens are in favor of allowing teachers in schools to use religious-themed cartoons in classrooms as means of promoting freedom of expression in the wake of recent brutal killing of a teacher over caricatures on Islamic prophet Mohammad, the IFOP polling institute stated on Thursday.

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 18-year-old teenager of the Chechen origin in Paris outskirts after showing cartoons of prophet Mohammad to his students, causing widespread outrage among Muslim parents, one of whom has been charged with complicity in terrorist murder along with six other people detained earlier.

"This study also captures the support of public opinion for the teaching profession since 78% of French people consider it justified for teachers to show their students drawings caricaturing or mocking religions in order to illustrate forms of freedom of expression," the IFOP said.

It added that 24 percent of those surveyed believe teachers are not provided with enough protection in case of incidents like Paty's.

Overall, the survey noted that 89 percent of respondents consider the Islamic threat to be high, and 79 percent believe that the nation is at war with Islamism after the attack on the teacher. However, it added, the number of people that consider Islamic threat to be exceptionally high currently stands at 38 percent, and has not reached the 50 percent threshold, as it did after January 2015 Paris terror acts.

Terrorist attacks in 2015 occurred subsequently on January 7-9 and resulted in 17 fatalities, twelve of which were members of editorial staff of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killed for publishing caricatures depicting prophet Muhammad.

According to the survey, 40 percent of the respondents believe in the government's ability to combat terrorist threat. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin share the same confidence rate of 37 percent in the fight against Islamism.

The IFOP conducted the survey from Tuesday to Wednesday by interviewing online 1,002 French citizens aged 18 and older.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Interior Minister Paris Same January 2015 Muslim From Government Share

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing road development schemes

6 minutes ago

Russia Sees US Attempts to Stir Up Separatist Sent ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Russia's Ill-Wishers: We Only Worried Abo ..

6 minutes ago

Educationists, scholars pay tribute to Kashmiri pe ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, detects 276 others

8 minutes ago

Passer-by girl killed in encounter near Punjab Uni ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.