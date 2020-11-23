UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80% Of Russian COVID Patients Receive Treatment At Home - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Nearly 80% of Russian COVID Patients Receive Treatment at Home - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Seventy-nine percent of the Covid-19 patients in Russia receive treatment at home, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday.

"About 774,000 patients in Russia with the coronavirus are being treated at home at the moment, which is about 79 percent of the entire number of the coronavirus patients," the minister said.

Outside of Moscow, 11 percent of the patients are in serious condition and treated in hospitals, about 46 percent are in moderately serious condition, the minister said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digita ..

6 minutes ago

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

36 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.