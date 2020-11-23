Nearly 80% of Russian COVID Patients Receive Treatment at Home - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Seventy-nine percent of the Covid-19 patients in Russia receive treatment at home, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday.

"About 774,000 patients in Russia with the coronavirus are being treated at home at the moment, which is about 79 percent of the entire number of the coronavirus patients," the minister said.

Outside of Moscow, 11 percent of the patients are in serious condition and treated in hospitals, about 46 percent are in moderately serious condition, the minister said.