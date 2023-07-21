Nearly 80% of Russians Believe Putin Doing Good Job - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The majority of Russians (76%) believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing a good job in office and 74% of respondents trust him, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Asked how the Russian president is doing in office, 76% of respondents said rather well, 12% � rather bad, and 13% found it difficult to answer, the survey showed.

The poll also found that 74% of citizens trust Putin, 15% rather do not trust him, and 11% were undecided.

The survey was conducted from July 14-16 among 1,500 respondents.

The statistical error did not exceed 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted its own survey, which revealed that 77.3% of Russians trust Putin and 74.4% approve of his actions.

At the same time, the survey showed that 16.2% of respondents disapproved of the president's actions, while 18.4% of Russians did not trust him.

The VCIOM-Sputnik all-Russian initiative poll was conducted from July 10-16 and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.