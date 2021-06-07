UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80% Of Vaccine-Reluctant Americans Unlikely To Change Their Mind - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:44 PM

Nearly 80% of Vaccine-Reluctant Americans Unlikely to Change Their Mind - Poll

Almost a quarter of adult Americans reported they are unwilling to get vaccinated, while 78 percent of them said they are unlikely to change their mind in the future, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Almost a quarter of adult Americans reported they are unwilling to get vaccinated, while 78 percent of them said they are unlikely to change their mind in the future, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

Two prevailing reasons for Americans not to get vaccinated were a lack of confidence the vaccines were safe (23 percent) and a belief the virus doesn't pose a serious health risk (20 percent), according to the poll.

The poll results also showed that 60 percent of US adults have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, 4 percent have been partially vaccinated, and 12 percent plan to be inoculated, making it a total of 76 percent Americans.

Over a half of US adults said they were worried about people who are not planning to get vaccinated, including 25 percent of those who are very worried, the poll found.

The poll showed a significant difference along the partisan line with 46 percent of Republicans and only 6 percent of Democrats saying they were hesitant to get inoculated.

The poll was conducted between May 18-23 with a random sample of 3,572 adults, aged 18 and older.

Related Topics

Gallup May Democrats Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Versatile singer Naeem Bubloo dies

4 seconds ago

Global Journalism Community Urges Pakistan to Drop ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister deplores politicking over train acc ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader accuses SIDA for depriving small farmer ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council releases 300 tutorial on Saran ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.