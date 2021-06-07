Nearly 80% of Vaccine-Reluctant Americans Unlikely to Change Their Mind - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Almost a quarter of adult Americans reported they are unwilling to get vaccinated, while 78 percent of them said they are unlikely to change their mind in the future, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

Two prevailing reasons for Americans not to get vaccinated were a lack of confidence the vaccines were safe (23 percent) and a belief the virus doesn't pose a serious health risk (20 percent), according to the poll.

The poll results also showed that 60 percent of US adults have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, 4 percent have been partially vaccinated, and 12 percent plan to be inoculated, making it a total of 76 percent Americans.

Over a half of US adults said they were worried about people who are not planning to get vaccinated, including 25 percent of those who are very worried, the poll found.

The poll showed a significant difference along the partisan line with 46 percent of Republicans and only 6 percent of Democrats saying they were hesitant to get inoculated.

The poll was conducted between May 18-23 with a random sample of 3,572 adults, aged 18 and older.