UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80 Pct Of Japan's Ruling LDP Lawmakers Support Suga As Abe's Successor

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Nearly 80 pct of Japan's ruling LDP lawmakers support Suga as Abe's successor

Nearly 80 percent of 394 lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) back Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in next week's presidential election, a Kyodo News survey showed on Wednesday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Nearly 80 percent of 394 lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) back Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in next week's presidential election, a Kyodo news survey showed on Wednesday.

Suga and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as well as former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba will contest for the party's top position following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sudden announcement of resignation late last month citing ill health.

The winner of the election is almost certain to become the next prime minister owing the LDP's dominance in both chambers of Japan's bicameral parliament.

The new prime minister will be named at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Sept. 16.

Another survey also conducted by Kyodo News showed that Suga is the most popular choice to be the country's next prime minister, who had the backing of 50.2 percent of those surveyed.

Meanwhile, the nationwide telephone poll found that 30.9 percent of respondents favoured Ishiba, a rare critic of Abe's administration within the party while support for Kishida stood at 8.0 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Japan From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

11 minutes ago

ADNOC invests $245 million to upgrade main oil lin ..

15 minutes ago

Wang Yi to discuss cooperation against COVID-19 at ..

53 seconds ago

Lukashenko: Belarus Didn't Use Russian Law Enforce ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's Easternmost Strategic Missile Forces Unit ..

58 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Putin Approved of Minsk Supporting ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.