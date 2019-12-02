Nearly 80 people, who attacked military and police bases throughout Iran, were detained in the country's southwest during ongoing protests in the country, Iranian media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Nearly 80 people, who attacked military and police bases throughout Iran , were detained in the country's southwest during ongoing protests in the country, Iranian media reported.

Earlier, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that at least 50 military bases had been attacked in the country.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the people were detained in the Khuzestan province.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

The unrest left reportedly over 400 people killed and thousands more injured.