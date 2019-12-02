UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80 People, Accused Of Attacking Military Bases, Arrested In Iran's South - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:45 PM

Nearly 80 People, Accused of Attacking Military Bases, Arrested in Iran's South - Reports

Nearly 80 people, who attacked military and police bases throughout Iran, were detained in the country's southwest during ongoing protests in the country, Iranian media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Nearly 80 people, who attacked military and police bases throughout Iran, were detained in the country's southwest during ongoing protests in the country, Iranian media reported.

Earlier, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that at least 50 military bases had been attacked in the country.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the people were detained in the Khuzestan province.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

The unrest left reportedly over 400 people killed and thousands more injured.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Iran Interior Minister Iraq October Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrou ..

46 minutes ago

Commissioner preside meeting regarding social welf ..

4 seconds ago

Watchdog Urges ICC to Strengthen Delivery of Justi ..

6 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

1 hour ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister commends role of IRW in supporting ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.