Nearly 800 Civilians Killed, Injured by Taliban Since Peace Deal With US Signed - Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Taliban militants have killed or injured 789 civilians in terrorist activities since the signing of a peace deal with the United States in late February, Afghanistan's National Security Council said on Saturday.

"From the February 29 signing of the peace deal until April 20, Taliban conducted 2,804 terrorist activities across Afghanistan (averaging about 55 a day). The numbers show Taliban doing nothing for peace and everything to continue their campaign of terror against Afghans. Taliban killed or wounded 789 civilians during this period (average of 15 a day)," the council's spokesman Javid Faisal wrote on Twitter.

He added that last week was the "bloodiest" one in this period, with the "Taliban killing 34 and wounding 62 civilians across 17 provinces.

The Afghan security forces "returned Taliban attacks in full measure," according to the official. They killed or wounded 2,737 militants, including their leaders, in the given period.

The peace deal, struck by the US and the Taliban in Qatar, envisages a gradual and conditional withdrawal of American troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners. The negotiations, which were scheduled to commence on March 10, have yet to start.