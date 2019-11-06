Nearly 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Almost 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Almost 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 776 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 253 people, including 76 women and 130 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 523 people, including 157 women and 267 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 458,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries � over 146,000 from Lebanon and about 312,000 from Jordan.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land, destroying 37 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.