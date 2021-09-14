Nearly 80,000 Flee Ethnic Clashes in South Sudan - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Ethnic violence has displaced close to 80,000 people and killed an unknown number of civilians in South Sudan since June, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Since late June, sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria has displaced nearly 80,000 people with reports of civilians killed and wounded," a situation report said.

The world's youngest nation marked the 10th anniversary of separation from Sudan in July, but the decade of independence has been marred by fighting between groups divided largely along ethnic lines.

The UN humanitarian coordination office estimated that 45,000 people escaped to the neighboring Ezo country. The UN reached 6,000 people in Ezo with food and other life-saving supplies. It urged more funding for the emergency response.