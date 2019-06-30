Nearly 800,000 People Came to Army-2019 Defense Show Near Moscow

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Almost 800,000 guests and participants came to the Army-2019 defense industry show near Moscow, a Russian military official in charge of scientific research said Sunday.

"A total of 798,000 guests and participants attended the forum over five days," Maj. Gen. Andrei Goncharov, head of the Defense Ministry's scientific research department, told reporters.

The 5th Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum was held at the main site southwest of the capital and in 35 other cities. An additional 239,000 visitors came to regional expo venues, Goncharov specified.

Russian officials had 98 private meetings with foreign delegations on the sidelines of the forum, almost three times the number held last year.

