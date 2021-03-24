UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 80.5 Inoculations Against COVID-19 Carried Out In China Since Late 2020 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

Nearly 80.5 Inoculations Against COVID-19 Carried Out in China Since Late 2020 - Reports

Approximately 80.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across China since the start of the mass immunization campaign late last year, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the latest data by the State Council's COVID-19 response task force

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Approximately 80.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across China since the start of the mass immunization campaign late last year, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the latest data by the State Council's COVID-19 response task force.

As of Monday, 80.463 million inoculations have been carried out, the news agency said, without specifying the exact number of the vaccinated people, nor how many of them received only one shot or already got both injections.

Meanwhile, the number of inoculations with Chinese vaccines in the country and around the world has already surpassed 100 million, the news outlet added.

China has already approved five homegrown COVID-19 vaccines � three inactivated vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm); one based on an adenoviral vector platform by CanSino Biologics; as well as its first recombinant subunit protein vaccine by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

Earlier in March, Zhong Nanshan, the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said that the Asian country intended to vaccinate against the coronavirus 40 percent of its population by June. As of early March, the level of vaccination in the country, with a population of 1.4 billion people, was only 3.56 percent, the expert added.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Beijing March June Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Scientists Find New Strain of South Africa ..

2 minutes ago

PNSC conducted a rescue operation of stranded Tug ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Gov't Approves $480Mln Oil Contract to US Co ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian rights body says over 100 killed in Tigr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 13 more persons in KP

5 minutes ago

Over 40% of Vaccinated French Would Want to Get Sp ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.