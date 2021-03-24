Nearly 80.5 Inoculations Against COVID-19 Carried Out in China Since Late 2020 - Reports

Approximately 80.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across China since the start of the mass immunization campaign late last year, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the latest data by the State Council's COVID-19 response task force

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Approximately 80.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across China since the start of the mass immunization campaign late last year, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the latest data by the State Council's COVID-19 response task force.

As of Monday, 80.463 million inoculations have been carried out, the news agency said, without specifying the exact number of the vaccinated people, nor how many of them received only one shot or already got both injections.

Meanwhile, the number of inoculations with Chinese vaccines in the country and around the world has already surpassed 100 million, the news outlet added.

China has already approved five homegrown COVID-19 vaccines � three inactivated vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm); one based on an adenoviral vector platform by CanSino Biologics; as well as its first recombinant subunit protein vaccine by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

Earlier in March, Zhong Nanshan, the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said that the Asian country intended to vaccinate against the coronavirus 40 percent of its population by June. As of early March, the level of vaccination in the country, with a population of 1.4 billion people, was only 3.56 percent, the expert added.