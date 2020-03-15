Nearly 83% of People Infected With COVID-19 in China Recover - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China has reached 66,911, which accounts for nearly 83 percent of all those infected with the virus, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

"As of 24:00 [16:00 GMT] on March 14, the National Health Commission had received 80,844 reports of confirmed cases and 3,199 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 66,911 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital," the commission said in a statement.

The commission added that the province of Hubei registered so far 67,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including and 3,085 deaths. Notably, 49,999 cases and 2,456 fatalities were registered in the city of Wuhan where the virus is believed to have originated.

Meanwhile, according to Sunday's data released by the Chinese government's official platform tracking coronavirus cases across the world, over 81,000 people have contracted the disease and 3,204 of them have died in China. Over, 67,000 patients have been already discharged from hospitals.