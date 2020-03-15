UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 83% Of People Infected With COVID-19 In China Recover - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Nearly 83% of People Infected With COVID-19 in China Recover - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China has reached 66,911, which accounts for nearly 83 percent of all those infected with the virus, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

"As of 24:00 [16:00 GMT] on March 14, the National Health Commission had received 80,844 reports of confirmed cases and 3,199 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 66,911 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital," the commission said in a statement.

The commission added that the province of Hubei registered so far 67,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including and 3,085 deaths. Notably, 49,999 cases and 2,456 fatalities were registered in the city of Wuhan where the virus is believed to have originated.

Meanwhile, according to Sunday's data released by the Chinese government's official platform tracking coronavirus cases across the world, over 81,000 people have contracted the disease and 3,204 of them have died in China. Over, 67,000 patients have been already discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan March Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

11 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

11 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

12 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.