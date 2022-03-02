UrduPoint.com

Nearly 836,000 Refugees Have Fled Ukraine Conflict: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 836,000, United Nations figures showed Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 836,000, United Nations figures showed Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

In all, 835,928 people have fled across the country's borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump from the 677,000 announced Tuesday afternoon by the organisation's chief Filippo Grandi.

More than half have headed west into Poland, according to tallies completed up to Tuesday.

UNHCR figures show that 454,000 people had fled to Poland; 116,000 to Hungary; 67,000 to Slovakia; 65,000 to Moldova, 43,000 to Russia, 38,000 to Romania and 350 to Belarus.

Meanwhile, 52,000 have moved on to other European countries.

An additional 96,000 people had crossed into Russia from the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 18 and 23, UNHCR noted.

Russian forces said they had captured the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Wednesday, as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country.

"The military offensive in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and has driven many thousands of people from their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance," UNHCR said.

"There is a clear indication that many more people are on the move. They are in need of protection and support."UNHCR projects that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv Belarus Poland Romania Moldova February May All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Fesco introduces net metering for tube well consum ..

Fesco introduces net metering for tube well consumers

38 seconds ago
 KP decides 15% disparity reduction allowance for g ..

KP decides 15% disparity reduction allowance for govt employees : Jhagra

39 seconds ago
 Pope Francis to be invited to visit Pakistan: Ashr ..

Pope Francis to be invited to visit Pakistan: Ashrafi

41 seconds ago
 Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict ..

Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

43 seconds ago
 Loans to be provided to deserving households under ..

Loans to be provided to deserving households under Kamyab Pakistan Program: PM

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>