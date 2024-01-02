Nearly 84,000 vehicles travel on Chinese-invested expressway in Cambodia during New Year holiday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Some 83,900 vehicles have traveled on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway during the New Year holiday, starting from Saturday to Monday, a senior Cambodian official said on Tuesday.

Heang Sotheayuth, spokesperson and director general of Technology and Public Relations at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said the expressway received 21,900 vehicles on Saturday, 28,900 on Sunday and 33,100 on Monday.

"A large number of vehicles had traveled on the expressway during the holiday, and this proves that this expressway is a potential route for economy, tourism and trade," he told Xinhua.

"With the expressway, Sihanoukville has become a tourist hotspot."

Invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in an amount of 2 billion U.S. Dollars, the 187-km expressway connects the capital Phnom Penh with the international deep-water seaport city of Sihanoukville.

The expressway was officially opened to traffic in November 2022.

According to the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Co., Ltd., the operator of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, almost 5.2 million vehicles traveled on the expressway in the first year of its commercial operations.