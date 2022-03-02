UrduPoint.com

Nearly 875,000 Refugees Have Fled Ukraine Conflict: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures showed on Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures showed on Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

In all, 874,026 people have fled across the country's borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump of around 200,000 from the 677,000 announced almost 24 hours earlier by UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

Poland has welcomed around half of all those who have fled, according to combined tallies up to Tuesday.

UNHCR figures show that 454,000 had fled to Poland; 116,000 to Hungary; 79,000 to Moldova; 67,000 to Slovakia; 45,000 to Romania, 43,000 to Russia, and 350 to Belarus.

Meanwhile 70,000 have gone to other European countries.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that his country had welcomed around 20,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

