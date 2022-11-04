UrduPoint.com

Nearly 90% Of Americans Worry About Increased Risk Of Political Violence - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The vast majority of Americans, 88%, are concerned that there is an increased risk of politically-motivated violence in the US, according to a Washington Post-ABC news poll released Friday.

Of this group, more than 60% said they were "very concerned," and slightly more of them blamed the Republican Party (31%) more than the Democratic Party (25%) for the risk.

The remaining 32% blamed both parties equally.

Last week, the FBI and other US government agencies warned of an increased risk of violence from domestic extremists toward a broad range of targets, including ideological opponents and election workers, in the 90 days following this month's midterm elections.

The poll was conducted with 1,005 adults from October 31 to November 2, in the week following a home intruder's attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer.

