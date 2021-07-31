Nearly 90% of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Caused by Delta Variant - Health Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Delta COVID-19 variant is to blame for 90% of new cases in Belgium, national health research institute Sciensano said on Saturday.

The Delta variant now accounts for 89.2% of positive PCR-tests, and 8.4% of cases are caused by the Alpha strain, according to Sciensano.

The rest of the infections are provoked by the Beta and Gamma variants, jointly representing 2.4% of all COVID-19 cases.

More than 70% of adults in Belgium have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The country has still witnessed a 4% rise in infections over the past week, with some 1,400 daily cases. Experts link the rising infections to travelers coming back from overseas vacations.