Nearly 90% of Non-Republicans Believe Trump Makes US Protests Worse - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Almost nine in 10 non-Republican Americans blame President Donald Trump for making nationwide protests against police brutality worse, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.

"Most Americans (61%) say that Trump's handling of the protests has made the situation worse and just 24% say he has made it better," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Nearly 9 in 10 non-Republicans say Trump has made the situation worse, including 88% who are white, 87% who are Black, and 86% who are of another racial minority group."

Republicans and independent voters who lean Republican "stand alone in their feeling that the president has made the situation better (46%) rather than worse (30%)," the release said.

Protesters the Justice Department alleges are affiliated with fringe left-wing anarchist groups have mounted nearly daily attacks on legal offices and police with occasional looting rampages against businesses in large US cities since the death of George Floyd during an arrest in late May.

Ahead of the November 3 election, Trump has made law and order a key theme of his campaign for a second term, arguing that violent protesters should be punished.

The poll also showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans (65 percent) believe that racial and ethnic discrimination remains a "big problem" in the US, echoing a complaint of protesters that extends beyond the narrower issue of police treatment of minorities, the release said.

Just 18 percent say discrimination is not a problem at all and another 16 percent say that discrimination is a problem but not a big one, the release added.

Because the results nearly match those of surveys in June, the release said neither Trump nor his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, gains a clear edge from either law-and-order or racial issues driving the protests, according to the release.