Nearly 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

Nearly 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Nearly 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 888 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 254 people (46 women and 78 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 634 people (142 women and 241 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.

29 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory and defused 46 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The center specified that it held one humanitarian action over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.05 tonnes to citizens in the Hama Province.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and encourage more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.