UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Nearly 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Nearly 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Nearly 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 888 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 254 people (46 women and 78 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 634 people (142 women and 241 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.

29 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory and defused 46 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The center specified that it held one humanitarian action over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.05 tonnes to citizens in the Hama Province.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and encourage more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Lebanon Women 2016 From Refugee Weight Arab

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 5 (63%) Pakistanis claim they have never ..

6 minutes ago

Zardari’s bail: IHC orders formation of new spec ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with s ..

9 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

9 minutes ago

Five former Olympians to give masterclass at 4th D ..

9 minutes ago

Int'l conference on Dawah in Contemporary World

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.