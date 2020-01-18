Nearly 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Almost 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Almost 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, a total of 886 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 214 people (including 64 women and 109 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 672 people (including 202 women and 343 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Three internally-displaced Syrian refugees returned to their permanent residence during this time as well.

The center added that Syrian Armed Forces engineers carried out mine clearing tasks in Damascus and Zimrin (Daraa province) during the course of the previous 24 hours. Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and dismantled 27 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

