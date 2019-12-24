UrduPoint.com
Nearly 900 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon, Jordan Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Almost 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Almost 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, in total 882 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 327 people (98 women and 167 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 555 people (167 women and 283 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.

3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

