CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Syria's supreme election commission on Wednesday completed accepting applications from those seeking to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, state media reported, adding that a total of 8,735 bids had been received.

In early March, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree slating the elections for April 13.

The period for submitting candidacy applications started on March 5.

According to the commission, a candidate had an opportunity to apply in person or through their representative. To get registered as a candidate, a person must possess Syrian citizenship and confirm that they have permanently lived in the country over the past 10 years.

The last parliamentary elections in Syria were held in April 2016. Back then, 3,500 candidates were competing for 250 seats in the parliament.