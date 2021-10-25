Nearly 93,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in Sept.

A total of 92,996 first and second-hand vehicles were registered in Turkey through September, the Turkish Statistical Institution said on Monday

ISTANBUL, 25 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) -:A total of 92,996 first and second-hand vehicles were registered in Turkey through September, the Turkish Statistical Institution said on Monday.

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey slipped by 12% on an annual basis, TurkStat said in a statement.

On a monthly basis, motor vehicle registrations fell by 3% in September.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered in traffic reached nearly 25.2 million as of the end of September, TurkStat said.

Last month, automobiles accounted for most new registrations -- 47.

8% -- while motorcycles accounted for 29%. Small trucks represented 12.3%.

In terms of model brands for newly registered cars, 14.4%% were Renaults over the month, while 11.2% were Hyundais, and 9.8% Fiats.

In the first nine months of the year, 913,169 road motor vehicles were registered, up 24% on a yearly basis.

"The share of gasoline-fueled cars was 61.4% followed by diesel-fueled cars with 24.3%, electric or hybrid cars with 8.7% and LPG-fueled cars with 5.6%," the institute said.