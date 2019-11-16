Nearly 950 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Nearly 950 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Nearly 950 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 942 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 211 people (63 women and 108 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 731 people (219 women and 373 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.