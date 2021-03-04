Nearly a fifth of all food reaching consumers wasted: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Seventeen percent of the food available to consumers worldwide in 2019 -- almost one billion tonnes -- was thrown away by households, retailers, institutions and the hospitality industry, far more than previously suspected, the UN said Thursday.

"The scale of the problem is just huge," Richard Swannell, development director of the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), a non-profit that co-authored a special report, told AFP.

"This is costly environmentally, socially and economically."