WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Nearly a fifth, 19%, of Americans who voted for US President Biden in 2020 are unsure if they will support him again or plan to vote for a candidate other than Biden or Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Six percent of Biden's 2020 voters said they would vote for Trump.

The shift in support for Biden may in part stem from concerns over the economy: 42% of his 2020 voters said the economy was "worse" than it was three years ago.

About half of them also said they had heard little to nothing about Biden's major policy initiatives to combat inflation or boost infrastructure spending.

The nationwide poll of 2,009 adults supports ongoing concerns about a lack of enthusiasm for a second Biden term among Democrats and independents.