Nearly All Children of Russian Origin Repatriated From Damascus - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Nearly all Russian children from the orphanages in Damascus have been repatriated, Russia's children rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said Tuesday, adding that the next step would be to evacuate children from Al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria that is not controlled by the authorities.

Earlier in the day, an aircraft with 26 Russian minors aged between one ans six years returned home.

"Now we can already say that almost all children have been brought back from Damascus. There are very few children still in Damascus. DNA samples were taken from some of them," Kuznetsova told reporters.

The next step will be the return of children from Al-Hawl camp, which is not controlled by the Syrian authorities.

"We have already met with the leadership of the camp and held negotiations. Unfortunately, due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, access to children was limited, but all documents are ready. The lists have been handed over, there is an agreement that we will repatriate them," she noted.

Some 120 children await repatriation from Syria in the near future. According to the commissioner, some four more flights were being prepared for that purpose.