Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes To Follow Despite June Pause - Powell

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Almost every policy-maker at the Federal Reserve believes more rate hikes will be needed to bring US inflation under control despite the central bank's decision to pause its monetary tightening in June after 10 straight increases, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"Nearly all participants think further rate changes will be necessary," Powell told a news conference after the conclusion of the June meeting of its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The FOMC voted earlier in the day to hold key US lending rates at a peak of 5.25%.

