Nearly All 'Road Maps' In Belarus-Russia Cooperation Areas Ready For Signing - Lukashenko

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Almost all agreements on road maps in various areas of cooperation between Belarus and Russia are ready for signing, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We, in my opinion, outlined 33 directions, remember, these are road maps that we have developed. We now ...

agreed that we will modernize them, update them, our governments will take care of this, and indeed the governments have done a lot. They have updated the format, and today [Belarusian] Ambassador [Vladimir] Semashko reported to me that out of 33, there may be six or seven 'road maps' on which our governments continue working, and all the others are, in principle, ready for signing," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.