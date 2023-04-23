UrduPoint.com

Nearly All Russians Evacuated From Khartoum Conflict Zone To Russian Embassy - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 07:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Almost all Russians who had been in the conflict areas in Sudan's capital of Khartoum have now been evacuated to the Russian Embassy, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"The fact is that the hostilities started at the same time everywhere and quite actively, and such serious hostilities. We had people in about six or seven 'hot spots,' fortunately, we managed to get people out of there, except for the Russian woman with a child in the Nubian Metropolis building. This is the last location where, apart from the embassy, our citizens remain, in a dangerous situation.

Everyone who was in the conflict zone was taken to the embassy," Chernovol said.

He specified that the Russian embassy maintains contact with Russian citizens who remain at locations far from the line of contact.

"Everyone was advised not to go outside," the Russian ambassador told Sputnik.

Earlier, Chernovol told Sputnik that a total of 140 people have confirmed to the Russian Embassy their desire to evacuate from Sudan, and the list is growing due to a rising number of requests from citizens of foreign countries.

