Nearly All Russians Injured in Dominican Republic to Return Home in 1 Week - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) All Russian nationals who have been affected by a bus crash in the Dominican Republic, apart from two people who are in most serious condition, will return to Moscow in around a week, Mikhail Evdokimov, the head of the Punta Cana office of the Russian embassy in Venezuela, said.

"travel operators and medics told me that all those injured will be brought to Moscow in around a week, apart from two of those wounded," Evdokimov said live on Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The accident took place on Tuesday when the bus carrying 39 Russian tourists, two guides and a driver collided with a truck on its way to the airport. No people have been killed. The company that organized the transfer blamed the accident on the truck driver.