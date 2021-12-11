UrduPoint.com

Nearly All Sudanese Civilians Captured After Coup Now Released - UN Special Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:19 AM

Nearly All Sudanese Civilians Captured After Coup Now Released - UN Special Representative

Almost all civilians arrested since October 25 in Sudan for participating in protests have been released, but measures are still needed to restore peace in the country, Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Almost all civilians arrested since October 25 in Sudan for participating in protests have been released, but measures are still needed to restore peace in the country, Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan said on Friday.

"Progress in this respect can be measured against a small number of clear and generally accepted short and mid-term indicators. For the immediate term, the main indicator has been the release of all political detainees, cessation of arbitrary arrests, and a guarantee of the right to peaceful protest and assembly. Almost all civilians arrested since the coup have now been released," Perthes said during the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Perthes noted that temporary arbitrary arrests continue, in particular during ongoing demonstrations.

According to Perthes, in order to fully restore peace and a fragile security situation, Sudanese political and military leaders will need to rebuild the confidence of their people, in particular the younger generation, by ensuring press freedom, restoration of political space, government reforms and women's political engagement.

The military seized power in Sudan on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.

In November, the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a televised ceremony in the presidential palace in Khartoum signed an agreement that guarantees the transfer of power to a civilian government within the agreed upon timeframe.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Protest United Nations Progress Khartoum Sudan October November Women All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Referendum on Donbas

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Referendum on Donbas

19 seconds ago
 US Summit on Democracy; PM takes best position of ..

US Summit on Democracy; PM takes best position of not becoming anyone's party: P ..

20 seconds ago
 Macron, Zelenskyy Agree to Resume Normandy Format ..

Macron, Zelenskyy Agree to Resume Normandy Format Talks

22 seconds ago
 UN Chief 'Horrified' by Death of 54 Migrants in Tr ..

UN Chief 'Horrified' by Death of 54 Migrants in Truck Collision in Mexico - Stat ..

24 seconds ago
 Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Gua ..

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Borde ..

46 minutes ago
 European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Va ..

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC Presi ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.