Nearly All Sudanese Civilians Captured After Coup Now Released - UN Special Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost all civilians arrested since October 25 in Sudan for participating in protests have been released, but measures are still needed to restore peace in the country, Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Almost all civilians arrested since October 25 in Sudan for participating in protests have been released, but measures are still needed to restore peace in the country, Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan said on Friday.

"Progress in this respect can be measured against a small number of clear and generally accepted short and mid-term indicators. For the immediate term, the main indicator has been the release of all political detainees, cessation of arbitrary arrests, and a guarantee of the right to peaceful protest and assembly. Almost all civilians arrested since the coup have now been released," Perthes said during the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Perthes noted that temporary arbitrary arrests continue, in particular during ongoing demonstrations.

According to Perthes, in order to fully restore peace and a fragile security situation, Sudanese political and military leaders will need to rebuild the confidence of their people, in particular the younger generation, by ensuring press freedom, restoration of political space, government reforms and women's political engagement.

The military seized power in Sudan on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.

In November, the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a televised ceremony in the presidential palace in Khartoum signed an agreement that guarantees the transfer of power to a civilian government within the agreed upon timeframe.